Twilio (TWLO) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Twilio (TWLO) ending at $75.87, denoting a -1.68% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 19.31% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.24%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Twilio in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, up 150% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.04 billion, indicating a 1.15% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.15 per share and a revenue of $4.11 billion, representing changes of +1533.33% and +7.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Twilio. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Twilio holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Twilio is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.94. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 40.02.

We can also see that TWLO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TWLO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, placing it within the top 12% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

