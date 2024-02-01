Twilio (TWLO) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Twilio (TWLO) closed the latest trading day at $70.44, indicating a +0.16% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.3%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 2.16% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.42% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 1.58%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Twilio in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 14, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.57, indicating a 159.09% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.04 billion, indicating a 1.53% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.33% higher within the past month. Twilio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Twilio is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 32.99, so one might conclude that Twilio is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that TWLO currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.63. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.65.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.