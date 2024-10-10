Twilio (TWLO) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Twilio (TWLO) ended the recent trading session at $70.09, demonstrating a +1.34% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.05%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 17.34% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Twilio in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 30, 2024. On that day, Twilio is projected to report earnings of $0.87 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.09 billion, indicating a 5.52% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.41 per share and a revenue of $4.37 billion, demonstrating changes of +39.18% and +5.18%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Twilio. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Twilio is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Twilio is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.19, which means Twilio is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that TWLO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.62. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.03.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.