Twilio (TWLO) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Twilio (TWLO) closed the most recent trading day at $57.42, moving +1.81% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.51% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.93%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.14% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Twilio in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 1, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.71, signifying a 31.48% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.06 billion, reflecting a 1.68% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.12 per share and a revenue of $4.35 billion, signifying shifts of +27.35% and +4.63%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Twilio. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 20.83% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Twilio is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Twilio is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.1. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.68 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that TWLO has a PEG ratio of 0.55. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.73.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.