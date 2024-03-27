Twilio (TWLO) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Twilio (TWLO) closed the latest trading day at $61.01, indicating a +0.49% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.86%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.22%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.51%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 5.11% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.84%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Twilio in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.59, up 25.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.03 billion, up 2.31% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.67 per share and revenue of $4.36 billion, indicating changes of +8.98% and +5%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 33.33% increase. Currently, Twilio is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Twilio currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.17, so one might conclude that Twilio is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, TWLO's PEG ratio is currently 1.16. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.85.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 40, this industry ranks in the top 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

