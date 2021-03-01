Twilio to invest up to $750 mln in Syniverse
Cloud-communications platform provider Twilio Inc said on Monday it would invest up to $750 million in telecommunications services company Syniverse Technologies LLC. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;)) nL3N2KZ3CV
March 1 (Reuters) - Cloud-communications platform provider Twilio Inc TWLO.N said on Monday it would invest up to $750 million in telecommunications services company Syniverse Technologies LLC.
(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.