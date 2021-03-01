Twilio to invest up to $750 mln in Syniverse

March 1 (Reuters) - Cloud-communications platform provider Twilio Inc TWLO.N said on Monday it would invest up to $750 million in telecommunications services company Syniverse Technologies LLC.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

