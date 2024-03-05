Twilio To Enhance Segment Business, Announces $2 Bln Share Repurchase Authorization

(RTTNews) - Twilio Inc. (TWLO) on Tuesday announced its plans to achieve non-GAAP break-even income from operations for its Segment business by the second quarter of 2025, and also announced a new $2 billion share repurchase authorization set to expire on December 31, 2024, supplementing the $1 billion program authorized in 2023.

The company opted to enhance its Segment business rather than pursue a sale, after a thorough operational review led by Twilio's Board and CEO Khozema Shipchandler, and determined that operational enhancements would be most beneficial to shareholders.

In light of this decision, Thomas Wyatt has been appointed as President of Segment, effective March 11, 2024.

