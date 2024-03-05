News & Insights

Markets
TWLO

Twilio To Enhance Segment Business, Announces $2 Bln Share Repurchase Authorization

March 05, 2024 — 10:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Twilio Inc. (TWLO) on Tuesday announced its plans to achieve non-GAAP break-even income from operations for its Segment business by the second quarter of 2025, and also announced a new $2 billion share repurchase authorization set to expire on December 31, 2024, supplementing the $1 billion program authorized in 2023.

The company opted to enhance its Segment business rather than pursue a sale, after a thorough operational review led by Twilio's Board and CEO Khozema Shipchandler, and determined that operational enhancements would be most beneficial to shareholders.

In light of this decision, Thomas Wyatt has been appointed as President of Segment, effective March 11, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TWLO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.