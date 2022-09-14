US Markets
TWLO

Twilio to cut staff by 11% to rein in costs, lift margins

Contributors
Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Yuvraj Malik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Twilio Inc said on Wednesday it plans to cut its staff by nearly 11% as the cloud communications platform seeks to reduce costs and shore up margins.

Adds details

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Twilio Inc TWLO.N said on Wednesday it plans to cut its staff by nearly 11% as the cloud communications platform seeks to reduce costs and shore up margins.

The company estimates it will incur between $70 million and $90 million in charges over its restructuring plan which includes staff layoffs, with the majority to be incurred in the third quarter of 2022.

Twilio, which in August forecast a bigger-than-expected adjusted loss for its third quarter, hired aggressively during the pandemic with employee count rising to 7,867 by end 2021 from 4,629 as of Dec. 31, 2020

Twilio faced a cyber attack last month that compromised data of about 163 customers. The company, which has notified the affected people, has not disclosed any financial impact of the breach.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWLO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular