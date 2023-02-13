US Markets
Twilio to cut 17% staff, close offices to focus on profitability

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

February 13, 2023 — 09:52 am EST

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Cloud communications company Twilio Inc TWLO.N said on Monday it was eliminating about 17% roles and closing some offices as part of a restructuring effort to focus on profitability.

The move, which is the second instance of job cuts in six months, sent the company's share up 2%.

As part of the restructuring, Twilio will divide the operations into two units - Twilio Data and Applications and Twilio Communications, according to a blog post on Monday.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
