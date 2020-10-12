US Markets
TWLO

Twilio to buy cloud customer data startup Segment for $3.2 bln

Contributor
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published

Cloud communications platform provider Twilio Inc said on Monday it would buy customer data platform Segment for $3.2 billion in an all-stock deal.

Adds deal details, share price

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Cloud communications platform provider Twilio Inc TWLO.N said on Monday it would buy customer data platform Segment for $3.2 billion in an all-stock deal.

Twilio's shares rose more than 9% to $335 in premarket trading.

The announcement of the deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter of Twilio's fiscal 2020, comes after the company estimated third-quarter sales above its previous forecast earlier this month.

Cloud companies have seen a surge in demand this year as more businesses use their services to meet the demands of the switch to work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the deal, Segment will become a part of Twilio.

Morgan Stanley & Co LLC was Twilio's financial adviser, while Cooley LLP was its legal adviser. Qatalyst Partners was Segment's financial adviser and Goodwin Procter LLP acted as its legal adviser.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWLO

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular