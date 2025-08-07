Twilio Swings To Profit In Q2

(RTTNews) - Twilio Inc.A (TWLO), a American cloud communications company, Thursday reported its financial report for the second quarter of 2025, ended June 30, 2025.

The company reported a net income of $22.423 million, or $0.14 per share in the three month period, compared a net loss of $31.858 million or $0.19 per share during the same period last year.

TWLO reported a adjusted net income of $189.377 million, or $1.19, in the quarter, a decrease from $150.119 million or $0.87 in the same period last year.

The company reported a net sales of $1.23 billion, an increase from $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year.

Twilio issued third quarter 2025 guidance with revenue expected between $1.245 billion and $1.255 billion, reflecting 10%-11% year-over-year growth and 8%-9% organic growth. Non-GAAP operating income is projected at $205-$215 million, with diluted EPS of $1.01-$1.06 on 161 million shares. For FY2025, Twilio raised its organic revenue growth target to 9%-10% (from 7.5%-8.5%) and free cash flow outlook to $875-$900 million, while maintaining its $850-$875 million non-GAAP operating income target.

Thursday, TWLO closed at $122.39, down 6.01%, and is trading after hours at $109.25, down 10.74%, on the NYSE.

