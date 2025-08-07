Markets
TWLO

Twilio Swings To Profit In Q2

August 07, 2025 — 07:19 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Twilio Inc.A (TWLO), a American cloud communications company, Thursday reported its financial report for the second quarter of 2025, ended June 30, 2025.

The company reported a net income of $22.423 million, or $0.14 per share in the three month period, compared a net loss of $31.858 million or $0.19 per share during the same period last year.

TWLO reported a adjusted net income of $189.377 million, or $1.19, in the quarter, a decrease from $150.119 million or $0.87 in the same period last year.

The company reported a net sales of $1.23 billion, an increase from $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year.

Twilio issued third quarter 2025 guidance with revenue expected between $1.245 billion and $1.255 billion, reflecting 10%-11% year-over-year growth and 8%-9% organic growth. Non-GAAP operating income is projected at $205-$215 million, with diluted EPS of $1.01-$1.06 on 161 million shares. For FY2025, Twilio raised its organic revenue growth target to 9%-10% (from 7.5%-8.5%) and free cash flow outlook to $875-$900 million, while maintaining its $850-$875 million non-GAAP operating income target.

Thursday, TWLO closed at $122.39, down 6.01%, and is trading after hours at $109.25, down 10.74%, on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TWLO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.