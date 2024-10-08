Twilio Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $78.25, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.64% increase from the previous average price target of $75.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Twilio. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Raises Market Perform $70.00 $68.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Raises Market Perform $70.00 $68.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $65.00 $70.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $78.00 $76.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $60.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $83.00 $77.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Twilio. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Twilio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Twilio's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Twilio analyst ratings.

About Twilio

Twilio is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service company offering communication building blocks that allow for a fully customized customer engagement experience spanning voice, video, chat, and SMS messaging. It does this through various application programming interfaces and prebuilt solution applications aimed at improving customer engagement. The company leverages its Super Network, a global network of carrier relationships, to facilitate high-speed, cost-effective communication.

Financial Insights: Twilio

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Twilio's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.31%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Twilio's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -2.94%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Twilio's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.29% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Twilio's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.13.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TWLO

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Macquarie Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for TWLO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.