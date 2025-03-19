Twilio Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (24 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 24 analysts have released ratings for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 11 5 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 8 4 2 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Twilio and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $140.42, accompanied by a high estimate of $185.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. Marking an increase of 29.17%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $108.71.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Twilio. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Underperform $75.00 $75.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $170.00 $135.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $160.00 $144.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Buy $175.00 $145.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Hold $135.00 $130.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $165.00 $165.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $140.00 $120.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Raises Hold $145.00 $105.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $165.00 $91.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $185.00 $77.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $160.00 $90.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Underperform $75.00 $50.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $150.00 $140.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $142.00 $94.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $160.00 $90.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Hold $130.00 $110.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $155.00 $140.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Buy $145.00 $140.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $130.00 $83.00 William Power Baird Raises Outperform $160.00 $115.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Underperform $50.00 $50.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $118.00 $115.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $140.00 $85.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $140.00 $120.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Twilio. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Twilio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Twilio's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Twilio: A Closer Look

Twilio is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service company offering communication building blocks that allow for a fully customized customer engagement experience spanning voice, video, chat, and SMS messaging. It does this through various application programming interfaces and prebuilt solution applications aimed at improving customer engagement. The company leverages its Super Network, a global network of carrier relationships, to facilitate high-speed, cost-effective communication.

Breaking Down Twilio's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Twilio's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.05%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Twilio's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.04%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Twilio's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.15%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Twilio's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

