Twilio Soars 19% in a Month: Should Investors Buy the Stock Now?

Twilio Inc. TWLO has delivered a solid 18.8% gain over the past month. This performance easily beats the Zacks Internet Software industry, which rose 15.8% in the same period.

The stock has also moved ahead of big cloud communication providers, including Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO and Microsoft Corporation MSFT. Shares of Amazon, Cisco and Microsoft have risen 12%, 8.7% and 7.1%, respectively.

This outperformance shows investors are increasingly confident about Twilio’s long-term story, even during a volatile market shaped by trade conflicts and geopolitical risks. We believe this momentum is grounded in strong fundamentals, and TWLO’s long-term outlook justifies a buy position for now.

One-Month Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Twilio’s Stronghold in the Customer Engagement Market

Twilio maintains its leadership position in customer engagement by enabling real-time, personalized interactions for businesses globally. Its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions play a key role in driving efficiency and customer satisfaction. Twilio Verify and Voice Intelligence leverage AI to automate and optimize customer interactions, delivering better security and valuable insights.

Twilio Segment, a rapidly growing customer data platform, is another growth driver. By unifying customer data from multiple touchpoints, Segment empowers businesses to run highly targeted, data-driven marketing campaigns, boosting retention and sales.

As enterprises increasingly adopt AI to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences, Twilio’s data-rich, AI-driven platforms will continue to benefit from this trend. The company’s strategic positioning in the growing customer engagement market makes the stock worth buying despite near-term challenges.

API-First Model Sets Twilio Apart

Twilio’s application programming interface (API)-first approach differentiates it from larger tech rivals such as Microsoft, Amazon and Cisco. While these giants offer standardized, bundled solutions, Twilio’s customizable APIs enable businesses to create tailor-made communication experiences, giving them a competitive advantage.

This flexibility appeals to a wide range of customers, from startups to large enterprises, enhancing customer stickiness and loyalty. Furthermore, Twilio’s global reach across 180+ countries extends its market presence beyond many regional competitors. Its deep integration across messaging, voice, email and video makes it the go-to provider for comprehensive customer engagement solutions, strengthening its long-term growth prospects.

Twilio’s Financials Back Up Growth Story

Twilio’s latest financial results for the first quarter of 2025 demonstrate the company’s resilient business model amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. In the first quarter, the company delivered nearly 43% year-over-year EPS growth, with revenues climbing 12%.

Twilio Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Twilio Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Twilio Inc. Quote

Twilio’s dollar-based net expansion rate improved to 107%, up from 106% in the previous quarter and 102% in the year-ago quarter, reflecting strong customer retention and upselling momentum. The company’s active customer accounts grew to more than 335,000 as of March 31, 2025 compared to 325,000 in the previous quarter, highlighting its continued customer acquisition.

Twilio’s balance sheet remains solid, with $2.45 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of Dec. 31, 2024. Its free cash flow generation of $178 million in the first quarter, along with $191 million in operating cash flow, demonstrates its financial stability and ability to fund growth initiatives.

Twilio’s strong cash flow has helped it return cash through regular quarterly dividend payments and share repurchases. In 2024, Twilio repurchased $2.33 billion worth of shares, completing its $3 billion buyback program. In the first quarter of 2025, it bought back shares worth $126 million under the ongoing share repurchase authorization of $2 billion. Its share buyback strategy reflects management’s confidence in the company’s long-term value.

Undervaluation Supports a Buy Strategy for TWLO

Despite its strong growth, Twilio stock still looks reasonably priced. It trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 3.69X, which is lower than the industry average of 5.66. This discount adds to the appeal for long-term investors.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Compared with its competitors in the cloud communication space, Twilio trades at a discounted valuation multiple against Microsoft and Cisco, while at a premium against Amazon. At present, Microsoft, Cisco and Amazon have a P/S multiple of 11.09X, 4.34X and 3.05X, respectively.

Conclusion: Buy TWLO Stock for Now

Twilio’s strong performance demonstrates real progress in its business fundamentals, rising customer engagement, improving margins and a smart capital return program. With its AI-driven platform, flexible API-first strategy and compelling valuation, now is a good time to invest in TWLO stock.

Twilio carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.