Twilio Shares Surge on News of Segment Acquisition; Target Price $375 in Best Case
Twilio Inc, a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service company, said it would acquire the market-leading customer data platform Segment for about $3.2 billion in an all-stock deal, sending its shares up over 9% in pre-market trading on Monday.
The transaction will accelerate Twilioâs growth with a combined total addressable market of $79 billion, bringing Twilio one step closer to achieving the companyâs vision of becoming the worldâs leading customer engagement platform trusted by developers and companies globally, the cloud communications platform provider said.
âWe believe the pairing could result in a game-changing opportunity for Twilio (TWLO). Segment is a leading independent Customer Data Platform and could act as a catalyst for TWLO to enter the ring with CRM and ADBE for the battle for Customer 360,â said J. Derrick Wood, equity analyst at Cowen and Company, who gave a price target of $350.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Twilio and Cooley LLP as legal advisor. Qatalyst Partners is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Segment and Goodwin Procter LLP as legal advisor.
Following this announcement, Twilioâs shares surged over 9% in pre-market trading on Monday, trading 2.7% higher at $321.54. The stock is up over 220% so far this year.
Twilio stock forecast
Twenty-two analysts forecast the average price in 12 months at $313.75 with a high forecast of $375.00 and a low forecast of $225.00. The average price target represents a -1.17% decrease from the last price of $317.46. From those 22, 18 analysts rated âBuyâ, four rated âHoldâ and none rated âSellâ, according to Tipranks.
Morgan Stanley target price is $270 with a high of $370 under a bull scenario and $200 under the worst-case scenario. The gave an âoverweightâ rating. Twilio had its price target increased by Argus to $330 from $310. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Twilio to $375 from $320.
Other equity analysts also recently updated their stock outlook. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Twilio to $310 from $215.00 and gave the company a âbuyâ rating. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price to $340 from $315 and gave the company an âoutperformâ rating.
Analyst view
âA top-quality asset in our communications software framework. B2C communications has long needed an overhaul, which TWLO is able to provide. COVID-19 can act as an investment accelerant. Gating item to growing today remains how many customers have developers, which could be helped by expanding SI relationships. TWLOâs competitive moat growing. Applications product growth can improve overall margins,â said Meta A Marshall, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.
âTWLO has seen a meaningful uptick in valuation as COVID-19 led to an acceleration in need for digital communication channels. This outweighed previous concerns over reduced travel/hospitality revenue and long-term growth profile. While enthusiasm is high for the remainder of 2020, concerns around COVID-19 activity in 2020 creating difficult comps in 2021 are weighing on investorsâ minds.â
Upside and Downside Risks
Upside: 1) Management breaks out applications growth metrics, drives higher margins. 2) Major SI partner added. 3) New use cases like contact tracing, education and telehealth expand TAM meaningfully â highlighted by Morgan Stanley.
Downside: 1) COVID impact is short-lived, volume falters and investors discount reoccurring vs recurring revenue. 2) Use cases fail to expand, challenges net expansion. 3) Investors put a larger premium on margins.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Twitter Breaks Out To 5-Year High
- S&P 500 Price Forecast â Stock Markets Break the 3500 Barrier
- Natural Gas Price Forecast â Natural Gas Gap to Kickoff Week
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.