Twilio Rises 14% in 3 Months: Should Investors Buy the Stock?

Twilio TWLO shares have gained 14% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Internet Software Industry and the S&P 500 index’s growth of 6.9% and 4%, respectively. TWLO stock has also outperformed the Computer and Technology Sector’s decline of 0.9% in the same time frame.

The outperformance can be attributed to investors’ confidence in Twilio’s position in the customer engagement and communications space where it leads the market.

AI Integration to Aid Twilio’s Growth

One of Twilio’s most promising growth drivers moving forward is its increasing focus on artificial intelligence (AI). Twilio has integrated AI-driven solutions into its customer engagement platform, enabling businesses to automate and personalize interactions at scale. Products like Twilio Verify and Voice Intelligence are expected to grow as businesses prioritize enhancing customer experiences with AI-driven personalization and operational efficiency.

Twilio has also partnered with industry leaders, including Amazon AMZN and Frame AI, to enhance its AI expertise. Twilio integrated Amazon Sagemaker in Segment’s Customer Data Platform. This enhancement of the Customer Data Platform, with predictive AI technology, enabled TWLO’s clients to better understand their customers. TWLO also enhanced its Flex platform by integrating Frame AI into it. By combining its robust communication tools with AI-powered solutions and data analytics, Twilio differentiates itself in a crowded market.

In 2024, Twilio also launched Agent Copilot where it combined customer data and AI to enhance customer engagement for its clients. Agent Copilot leverages the data from Twilio’s Unified Profiles platform and uses AI to enable automation and improve productivity among employees.

Twilio Three Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Growing Product Adoption to Boost Twilio’s Top Line

Twilio’s developer-friendly platform and extensive API ecosystem have made it a preferred choice for companies looking to build custom communication solutions. Its ability to offer highly customizable communication tools, alongside its extensive global reach in more than 180 countries, gives Twilio a competitive edge. In contrast, competitors often offer more regionalized or standardized services.

Twilio’s API-first approach has attracted a broad range of clients, from startups to large enterprises, solidifying its market position. Twilio is experiencing customer growth and strengthened connections in its client base. The company already serves renowned companies like Netflix NFLX, Airbnb ABNB, Lyft, Zendesk, Uber, WhatsApp and DoorDash.

Netflix uses Twilio’s offerings for enabling account notifications, SMS messages, toll-free numbers and email. Airbnb uses Twilio’s SMS features to streamline the rental experience for travelers, where it connects hosts and guests in a low-cost and effective way.

Twilio’s sustained focus on offering innovative products will continue helping it win new customers, which will drive its top-line performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Twilio’s 2024 and 2025 revenues to increase in the mid-single-digit percentage range.

What Should Investors Do?

Twilio’s leadership in the customer engagement space, combined with its AI-driven innovations, positions it well for future growth. It has managed to carve out a unique space for itself in the highly competitive customer engagement and communications space, thanks to its developer-friendly platform and extensive API ecosystem.

Considering these factors, it is prudent that investors should buy this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock right now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

