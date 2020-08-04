Markets
TWLO

Twilio Q2 Tops Revenue, EPS Estimates

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

Formerly hot digital communications specialist Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) cooled down Tuesday night following the release of its Q2 of fiscal 2020 results, which were published after market hours.

For the quarter, the tech company's total revenue grew by 46% on a year-over-year basis to $400.8 million, as the number of active customer accounts rose by 24% to hit the 200,000 mark. On the bottom line, non-GAAP (adjusted) net income zoomed 189% higher to just over $14 million, or $0.09 per share.

A person using a personal computer.

Image source: Getty Images.

Those results were well ahead of analyst estimates. Collectively, prognosticators tracking the stock had estimated a top-line result of $368.2 million and an adjusted net loss of $0.09 per share.

Although the results were encouraging, Twilio has posted higher revenue growth rates in the past; for Q1, the company's year-over-year improvement came in at 57%.

Nevertheless, it clearly feels momentum -- aided by the coronavirus outbreak, which has increased the need for, and awareness of, advanced digital solutions -- is still on its side. "We are just scratching the surface of this huge opportunity, and we believe the solutions being built today using our customer engagement platform will be the standard for digital engagement in the future," CEO Jeff Lawson was quoted as saying.

Twilio proffered guidance for its current Q3, which ends on Sept. 30. The company estimates that it will rake in $401 million to $406 million of revenue, but post an adjusted net loss of $10 million to $15 million ($0.05 to $0.09).

Although roughly in line with analyst expectations, the net loss guidance -- following the profitable Q2 adjusted result -- could be engendering disappointment. In after hours trading on Tuesday, Twilio shares were down by almost 4.8%.

10 stocks we like better than Twilio
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Twilio wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Twilio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWLO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular