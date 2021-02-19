Twilio Proposes Sale Of $1B Class A Shares

Twilio has proposed an offering of $1 billion worth of its Class A common shares, the company said on Feb. 18.

All shares in the proposed offering will be sold by the cloud communications company. In addition, Twilio expects to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $150 million worth of shares of its Class A common stock.

Shares of Twilio (TWLO) fell 3% in after-hours trading after gaining 7.7% on Feb. 18. As of Feb. 18, TWLO had a market capitalization of approximately $67 billion.

Meanwhile, on Feb. 17, the company surprised investors by posting a profit for the fourth quarter. The company reported non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 in 4Q, when analysts were expecting a loss of $0.08 per share. Revenues came in at $548.1 million, up by 65% year-on-year, and beating consensus estimates of $454.7 million. (See Twilio stock analysis on TipRanks)

Following the 4Q results on Feb. 17, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated a Buy and a price target of $550 on the stock. Koontz said, “We increase our 1Q21, FY21, FY22 revenue estimates (by +3%, +4%, +4%) and expect consensus numbers to increase as well.”

“At its Q4 investor day, TWLO announced that it expects to sustain 30% y/y organic growth for the next 4 years – which we view as achievable with CPaaS [cloud communications platform) remaining at the forefront of a global shift to digitalization,” Koontz added.

The rest of the Street is bullish about the stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating. That’s based on 19 analysts recommending a Buy and 2 analysts saying Hold. The average analyst price target of $499.74 implies about 12.7% upside potential to current levels.

The news related to TWLO stock over the past seven days indicates that the news sentiment is 100% bullish for the stock, compared to a sector average of 64% bullish.

Related News:

Twilio Pops 11% After-Market On Surprise Profit In 4Q; Street Is Bullish

Sleep Number Spikes 13% After Blowout Quarter; Street Says Hold

Garmin’s FY21 Outlook Beats Estimates As 4Q Results Shine

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.