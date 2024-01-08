Twilio Promotes Khozema Shipchandler To Succeed Jeff Lawson As New CEO

(RTTNews) - Twilio, Inc. (TWLO) announced Monday that Khozema Shipchandler, formerly President of Twilio Communications, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and will join the company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Shipchandler succeeds Jeff Lawson, Twilio's co-founder, who is stepping down as CEO and as a member of the Twilio Board.

In addition, Jeff Epstein, a member of the Twilio Board and Lead Independent Director since 2017, has been appointed as Chair of the Twilio Board.

Shipchandler has over 25 years of experience growing businesses and driving financial performance across global, public organizations. Prior to Twilio, Khozema spent over two decades at GE, where he drove operating excellence in GE's high tech aviation division, plus accelerated growth in the Middle East region.

He has a deep understanding of Twilio's business, operations and culture, having most recently served as President of Twilio Communications, and previously as Twilio's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Twilio also said it expects to report fourth quarter 2023 revenue, adjusted income from operations, and fiscal year 2023 adjusted income from operations above the top-end of the guidance ranges it originally provided on November 8, 2023.

