Twilio price target raised to $91 from $71 at Needham

Needham raised the firm’s price target on Twilio (TWLO) to $91 from $71 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results handily beat consensus, while the management guided Q4 well above on improving momentum and efficient execution as the Comms/CPaaS business inflected to an impressive 10% growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
