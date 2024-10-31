Twilio price target raised to $85 from $70 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Twilio (TWLO) to $85 from $70 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said they delivered 3Q growth of 10%, above the firm’s 6% estimate, driven by strengthening Messaging volumes. 4Q guide was in line and management shared preliminary FY25 revenue guide of +7-8% which is in line with Cowen’s estimates.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TWLO:
- Twilio price target raised to $94 from $83 at Piper Sandler
- Twilio price target raised to $83 from $78 at JPMorgan
- Twilio price target raised to $77 from $70 at Morgan Stanley
- Twilio price target raised to $85 from $60 at Jefferies
- Twilio Reports Strong Q3 2024 Revenue Growth
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.