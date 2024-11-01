Twilio price target raised to $80 from $65 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Twilio (TWLO) to $80 from $65 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm sees improving momentum in the company’s core channels “for now.”

