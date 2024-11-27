Twilio price target raised to $135 from $85 at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial raised the firm’s price target on Twilio (TWLO) to $135 from $85 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as its ongoing leverage of generational AI drives greater product functionality and customer adoption. The firm believes AI-driven product functionality will continue to drive revenue growth and increase operating efficiencies, driving margin expansion and cash flow growth to continue accelerating Business Performance trends.

