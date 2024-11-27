News & Insights

Stocks

Twilio price target raised to $135 from $85 at Tigress Financial

November 27, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Tigress Financial raised the firm’s price target on Twilio (TWLO) to $135 from $85 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as its ongoing leverage of generational AI drives greater product functionality and customer adoption. The firm believes AI-driven product functionality will continue to drive revenue growth and increase operating efficiencies, driving margin expansion and cash flow growth to continue accelerating Business Performance trends.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TWLO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TWLO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.