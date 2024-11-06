Twilio price target raised to $105 from $72 at Argus

Argus analyst Jim Kelleher raised the firm’s price target on Twilio (TWLO) to $105 from $72 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. Growth in Twilio’s customer accounts has slowed, but the total number of customers modestly increased annually in the quarter, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Despite slowing customer growth, Twilio appears positioned for long-term revenue and margin expansion, and adjusted EPS growth, the firm added.

