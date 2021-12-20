Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Is Using Debt Safely

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Twilio Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Twilio had US$985.5m of debt, an increase on US$432.7m, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$5.39b in cash, so it actually has US$4.41b net cash.

A Look At Twilio's Liabilities

NYSE:TWLO Debt to Equity History December 20th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Twilio had liabilities of US$617.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.28b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$5.39b as well as receivables valued at US$345.8m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$3.84b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Twilio has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Twilio has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Twilio's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Twilio reported revenue of US$2.5b, which is a gain of 65%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Twilio?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year Twilio had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$88m of cash and made a loss of US$838m. But the saving grace is the US$4.41b on the balance sheet. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Twilio may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Twilio that you should be aware of.

