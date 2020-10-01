Markets
Twilio Lifts Q3 Revenue Outlook; Shares Up 9%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Twilio Inc. (TWLO) jumped nearly 9% after the cloud communications company announced that it expects third-quarter revenues to exceed its prior guidance of $401 million to $406 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect revenues of $407.9 million for the third quarter.

Shares of cloud companies have recorded significant gains this year as the COVID-19 pandemic have forced schools and corporates to depend on cloud to keep connected during this critical period.

TWLO is currently trading at $256.96, up $9.87 or 3.99%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $23.39 or 9.10% in the after-hours trading.

