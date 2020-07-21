Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) closed the most recent trading day at $260.51, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 21.6% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15% in that time.

TWLO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, down 400% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $367.57 million, up 33.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.11 per share and revenue of $1.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of -168.75% and +33.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TWLO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TWLO is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

