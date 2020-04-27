Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) closed at $109.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.48% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.47% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 13.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 16.09%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TWLO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 6, 2020. On that day, TWLO is projected to report earnings of -$0.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 320%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $328.25 million, up 40.79% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $1.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of -256.25% and +21.99%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TWLO should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.39% higher. TWLO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

