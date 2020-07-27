Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) closed at $252.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.84% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 14.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.51%.

TWLO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, down 400% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $367.57 million, up 33.64% from the year-ago period.

TWLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.11 per share and revenue of $1.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -168.75% and +33.44%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TWLO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TWLO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TWLO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.