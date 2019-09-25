Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) closed the most recent trading day at $110.55, moving +1.32% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 17.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.85% in that time.

TWLO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TWLO is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 85.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $287.64 million, up 70.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of +54.55% and +71.66%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TWLO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.39% lower within the past month. TWLO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, TWLO is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 641.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 54.95, so we one might conclude that TWLO is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that TWLO currently has a PEG ratio of 38.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TWLO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

