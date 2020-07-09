Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) closed at $245.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.69% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.56% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 19.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.79%.

TWLO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TWLO to post earnings of -$0.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 400%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $367.57 million, up 33.64% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.11 per share and revenue of $1.51 billion, which would represent changes of -168.75% and +33.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TWLO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TWLO currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

