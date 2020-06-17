Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) closed at $211.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.76% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.36% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

TWLO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TWLO is projected to report earnings of -$0.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 400%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $367.57 million, up 33.64% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.11 per share and revenue of $1.51 billion, which would represent changes of -168.75% and +33.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TWLO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TWLO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TWLO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.