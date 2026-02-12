Markets
Twilio Inc Q4 Loss Widens Despite Revenue Growth

February 12, 2026

(RTTNews) - Twilio Inc. (TWLO), a cloud communications platform company, on Thursday, reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

For the fourth quarter, Twilio posted a net loss of $45.9 million, comparatively wider than a net loss of $12.5 million in the same period last year. Loss per share was $0.30, compared with a loss of $0.08 per share in the prior-year quarter. However, revenue increased to $1.37 billion from $1.19 billion a year earlier.

For the full year, Twilio reported net income of $33.8 million, compared with a net loss of $109.4 million in 2024. Earnings per share were $0.21, compared with a loss of $0.66 per share in the prior year. Revenue for the year grew to $5.07 billion from $4.46 billion in 2024.

TWLO is currently trading after market at $112.00 up $1.59 or 1.44 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

