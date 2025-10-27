Twilio Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Twilio Inc. TWLO is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 earnings on Oct. 30, after market close.

Twilio anticipates non-GAAP earnings per share between $1.01 and $1.06. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has remained unchanged at $1.05 per share over the past 60 days, suggesting an improvement of 2.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.02.

TWLO’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing on one occasion, the average surprise being 14%.

Twilio Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Twilio Inc. price-eps-surprise | Twilio Inc. Quote

For the third quarter, the company anticipates revenues between $1.245 billion and $1.255 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.25 billion, indicating an increase of 10.4% from the year-ago quarter’s revenues of $1.13 billion.

Factors Likely to Influence TWLO’s Q3 Results

Twilio’s third-quarter results are likely to reflect gains from sustained digital transformation efforts as enterprises continue to reconfigure their setup for a hybrid operational environment. TWLO’s initiatives to expand its network with independent software vendors and its global partners are likely to have positively impacted the third-quarter performance.

New product launches, including rich communication services and artificial intelligence (AI) enhancements, particularly with the integration of OpenAI’s Realtime API into Twilio’s platform, are expected to contribute to the to-be-reported-quarter’s results. Previous enhancements of Twilio’s Segment and Flex platforms with new products like Agent Colpilot, Linked Audiences and the Segment Data Graph are likely to have attracted more customers in the third quarter as well.

In the last reported quarter, Twilio added more than 14,000 new clients, taking the total active customer count to 349,000 as of June 30, 2025. The trend in the growth of the customer base may have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

Solutions like Twilio Conversations, SendGrid Ads and SendGrid’s Email Validation application programming interface are likely to have contributed to the third-quarter performance. Moreover, the company’s integration of AI in several communication and segment products is expected to have favored its third-quarter 2025 performance.

However, ongoing macroeconomic challenges are likely to have hurt TWLO’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter. Enterprises are postponing their large IT spending plans due to a weakening global economy amid ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues.

What Our Model Says About TWLO’s Q3 Earnings

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TWLO this season. According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the exact case here.

Though Twilio carries a Zacks Rank #3, it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

Western Digital WDC has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Western Digital is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Oct. 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.59 per share, revised upward by a penny over the past seven days. Estimates for Western Digital’s EPS for the first quarter indicate a year-over-year decline of 10.7%.

Monolithic Power Systems MPWR is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +0.77% and presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monolithic Power Systems’ third-quarter earnings has remained unchanged at $4.62 per share over the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for Monolithic Power Systems’ EPS for the third quarter implies a year-over-year improvement of 13.8%.

AMETEK AME is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMETEK’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.76 per share, which has been revised upward by a penny over the past 30 days. Estimates for AMETEK’s third-quarter EPS call for year-over-year growth of 6%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMETEK, Inc. (AME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.