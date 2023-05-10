News & Insights

Twilio Falls 16% On Wider Q1 Loss, Outlook

May 10, 2023 — 10:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Shares of Twilio Inc. (TWLO) are sliding more than 16 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported first-quarter loss of $342.14 million or $1.84 per share, wider than $221.63 million or $1.23 per share in the prior year.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of $0.27-$0.31 per share. On average, 28 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters are looking for $0.34 per share. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenues for the second quarter is projected in a range of $980-$990 million, while Wall Street analysts are expecting $1.09 billion.

Currently, shares are at $46.85, down 16.34 percent from the previous close of $56 on a volume of 11,251,024.

