Twilio expects third-quarter sales to be above previous forecast

Akanksha Rana Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Twilio Inc TWLO.N said on Thursday it expects sales in the third quarter to be above its previously issued outlook, sending shares of the cloud communications platform provider up 3% in extended trading.

The company expects total revenue in the quarter ended Sept. 30 to be above its earlier forecast of $401 million to $406 million, it said in a filing.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

