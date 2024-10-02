Twilio Expands in Conversational AI Space: Should You Buy the Stock?

Twilio TWLO shares have gained 12.9% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Internet Software Industry and the S&P 500 index’s growth of 6.4% and 2.6%, respectively. TWLO stock has also outperformed the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 3.7% in the same time frame.

The outperformance can be attributed to investors’ confidence in Twilio’s position in the customer engagement and communications space where it leads the market.

Recently, Twilio has enhanced its platform capabilities by partnering with OpenAI. TWLO has integrated OpenAI’s speech-to-speech capabilities into Twilio’s platform through OpenAI’s Realtime API. This will enable Twilio’s clients to benefit from conversational AI capabilities. The enhanced solution will now allow more than 300,000 Twilio customers and 10 million developers to create conversational artificial intelligence (AI) agents by using OpenAI’s GPT-4 model.

The integration has been made to improve the platform’s customer experience, in which the AI-powered agents will deliver natural and real-time voice interactions. The enhanced solution is also expected to reduce operational costs. The solution will be particularly useful for customer service and sales, with potential applications in nonprofits for real-time voice translation.

Twilio Grows on the Back of AI

Twilio’s increasing focus on AI has also become its most promising growth driver. Twilio had earlier integrated AI-driven solutions into its customer engagement platform, enabling its clients to automate and personalize interactions at scale.

Twilio has also partnered with leading companies like Amazon AMZN and Frame AI to enhance its AI expertise. Twilio integrated Amazon Sagemaker in Segment’s Customer Data Platform. TWLO also enhanced its Flex platform by partnering with Frame AI.

Additionally, Twilio’s AI products like Twilio Verify and Voice Intelligence are expected to grow as businesses prioritize enhancing customer experiences with AI-driven personalization and operational efficiency. With all these AI-driven tools, TWLO differentiates itself in a crowded market.

In 2024, Twilio also launched Agent Copilot where it combined customer data and AI to enhance customer engagement for its clients. Agent Copilot leverages the data from Twilio’s Unified Profiles platform and uses AI to enable automation and improve productivity among employees.

Expanding Client Base Aids TWLO’s Growth

Twilio’s API-first approach has attracted a broad range of clients, from startups to large enterprises, solidifying its market position. It is experiencing customer growth and strengthened connections in its client base. The company already serves renowned companies like Netflix NFLX, Airbnb ABNB, Lyft, Zendesk, Uber, WhatsApp and DoorDash.

Netflix uses Twilio’s offerings for enabling account notifications, SMS messages, toll-free numbers and email. Airbnb uses TWLO’s SMS features to streamline the rental experience for travelers, where it connects hosts and guests in a low-cost and effective way.

Twilio’s sustained focus on offering innovative products will continue helping it win new customers, which will drive its top-line performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TWLO’s 2024 and 2025 revenues to increase in the mid-single-digit percentage range.

What Should Investors Do?

Twilio’s leadership in the customer engagement space, combined with its AI-driven innovations, positions it well for future growth. It has managed to carve out a unique space for itself in the highly competitive customer engagement and communications space, thanks to its developer-friendly platform and extensive API ecosystem.

Considering these factors, it is prudent that investors should buy this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock right now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

