TWILIO Earnings Results: $TWLO Reports Quarterly Earnings

TWILIO ($TWLO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $1.00 per share, missing estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $1,194,840,000, missing estimates of $1,207,135,717 by $-12,295,717.

TWILIO Insider Trading Activity

TWILIO insiders have traded $TWLO stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KHOZEMA SHIPCHANDLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 44,236 shares for an estimated $3,891,575 .

. DANA WAGNER (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 37,989 shares for an estimated $3,305,270 .

. AIDAN VIGGIANO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 34,552 shares for an estimated $2,961,500.

TWILIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 349 institutional investors add shares of TWILIO stock to their portfolio, and 330 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TWILIO Government Contracts

We have seen $2,845 of award payments to $TWLO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

TWILIO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TWLO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWLO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/31.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.