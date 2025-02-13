TWILIO Earnings Results: $TWLO Reports Quarterly Earnings

TWILIO ($TWLO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $1.00 per share, missing estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $1,194,840,000, missing estimates of $1,207,135,717 by $-12,295,717.
TWILIO Insider Trading Activity
TWILIO insiders have traded $TWLO stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KHOZEMA SHIPCHANDLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 44,236 shares for an estimated $3,891,575.
- DANA WAGNER (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 37,989 shares for an estimated $3,305,270.
- AIDAN VIGGIANO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 34,552 shares for an estimated $2,961,500.
TWILIO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 349 institutional investors add shares of TWILIO stock to their portfolio, and 330 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 5,085,299 shares (-55.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $549,619,115
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,499,241 shares (-84.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $228,220,498
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,867,619 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $309,932,261
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 2,864,235 shares (+718.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $309,566,518
- KODAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,697,316 shares (-59.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $175,918,949
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,593,178 shares (-46.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $169,127,069
- GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP removed 1,520,510 shares (-25.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $99,167,662
TWILIO Government Contracts
We have seen $2,845 of award payments to $TWLO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TWILIO INC. SENDGRID EMAIL PACKAGE, MARKETING CAMPAIGNS, EMAIL ADD-ON DEDICATED IP ADDRESS AND ACTIVITY HIS...: $2,845
TWILIO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TWLO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWLO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/31.
