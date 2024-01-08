Twilio Climbs On Projection Of Q4 Revenue To Exceed Outlook, CEO Appointment

(RTTNews) - Twilio Inc. (TWLO) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Monday morning trade after the company said it expects to exceed financial guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. Further, the company announced the appointment of Khozema Shipchandler as chief executive officer. Shipchandler will replace Jeff Lawson who will be stepping down as CEO and Director.

Twilio expects fourth-quarter revenue above the top-end of the guidance on November 8, 2023.

Currently, shares are at $73.82, up 6.91 percent from the previous close of $69.03 on a volume of 2,244,720.

