Twilio Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TWLO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.73, changing hands as high as $61.55 per share. Twilio Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TWLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TWLO's low point in its 52 week range is $42.78 per share, with $79.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.01.

