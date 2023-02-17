Twilio Announced 4 Major Changes That Should Excite Investors

In this video, I will be going over Twilio's (NYSE: TWLO) fourth-quarter earnings, specifically the changes the company announced that should make it more profitable over time. But investors shouldn't overlook the current issues with regard to the business.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Feb. 15, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 16, 2023.

Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Twilio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

