$TWI stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TWI stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,114,580 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TWI:
$TWI Insider Trading Activity
$TWI insiders have traded $TWI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANTHONY EHELI (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $231,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TWI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $TWI stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MHR FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 8,005,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,353,950
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 4,059,045 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,055,387
- TOWLE & CO added 1,483,264 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,444,584
- EVR RESEARCH LP added 1,100,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,229,000
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 838,902 shares (+1059.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,038,387
- 1060 CAPITAL, LLC added 540,649 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,536,045
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 410,905 shares (+161.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,447,492
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$TWI Government Contracts
We have seen $1,260,837 of award payments to $TWI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TUNGSTEN POWDER: $1,260,837
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
You can track data on $TWI on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.