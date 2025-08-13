TWFG Posts 14% Revenue Gain in Q2

Key Points Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) exceeded expectations at $0.20, while GAAP revenue fell short of analyst estimates, reaching $60.3 million.

Year-over-year GAAP revenue rose 13.8%, with significant margin expansion was demonstrated by a 4.8 percentage point increase in Adjusted EBITDA margin.

Salaries, employee benefits, and administrative expenses grew quickly, outpacing revenue expansion and highlighting rising cost pressure.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG), an insurance distribution platform, reported earnings on August 12, 2025. The key highlight was Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.20 (non-GAAP), which beat the analyst consensus by $0.03. However, revenue (GAAP) came in at $60.3 million, missing the expected $63.32 million by $3.02 million. The quarter delivered strong profitability gains and double-digit organic growth, with an Organic Revenue Growth Rate (non-GAAP) of 10.6%, but Rising operating costs and a shortfall on revenue compared to expectations drew investor attention, as GAAP revenue of $60.3 million was below the analysts' estimate of $63.32 million. Overall, the company expanded margins and maintained growth momentum, even as certain expenses and new investments grew more rapidly than the top line.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Adjusted EPS $0.20 $0.17 — — Revenue $60.3 million $63.32 million $53.0 million 13.8 % Organic Revenue (Non-GAAP) $54.1 million $48.4 million 11.8 % Adjusted EBITDA $15.1 million $10.8 million 40.7 % Adjusted Net Income $11.5 million $9.8 million 17.3 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 25.1 % 20.3 % 4.8 pp

Business Model and Recent Focus

Twfg operates as an independent insurance distribution platform, Serving over 2,500 agencies, Twfg provides access to more than 300 insurance carriers through its technology-driven offerings, including the “agency-in-a-box” model for over 500 agencies. The company’s distinct approach gives agents strong autonomy, support, and access to a broad suite of insurance products, creating both entrepreneurial incentive and operational efficiency.

Over the past year, its core priorities have included scaling branch locations, deepening carrier relationships, and supporting both corporate and independent agency expansion. Success is measured by sustained premium growth, margin expansion, integration of new acquisitions, and expansion into key markets.

Quarterly Performance and Key Developments

The quarter saw GAAP revenue rise 13.8% year-over-year on an absolute basis. This top-line increase was supported by both organic growth and accretive acquisitions, though overall GAAP revenue fell 4.8% below analyst forecasts. Organic Revenue, which excludes the impact of recent acquisitions and one-time items, was up 11.8% compared to the prior year period (legacy calculation methodology, non-GAAP). Commission income (GAAP), a key driver stemming from insurance product sales, increased 12.1%. The company’s recurring revenue base remained strong -- 67% of Insurance Services premium came from renewals, which highlights a stable customer portfolio.

On the profitability front, Adjusted EBITDA surged 40.7% from the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 25.1%, up 4.8 percentage points from Q2 2024, as Commission expenses (GAAP) grew 6.8%, more slowly than total GAAP revenue, which grew 13.8%. Revenue in the Agency-in-a-Box business grew 14.2% year-over-year, and written premium expanded 14.4%. TWFG MGA, the managing general agency, posted a revenue rise of 4.6%.

Expense growth, however, stood out as a significant trend. Salaries and employee benefits rose 39.3%, driven by equity compensation, costs related to newly acquired branches, and higher headcount. Other administrative expenses increased 44.2%, attributed to heightened investment in business growth, technology upgrades, and costs associated with transitioning to public company status.

The company completed four acquisitions and added nine new retail branches in the quarter, bolstering its footprint in Texas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Kentucky, and through a new property program in Florida. Management cautioned that newly onboarded agents typically take two to three years to reach full productivity, explaining the longer ramp time for some top-line contributions following branch openings.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Areas to Watch

Management updated its full-year 2025 outlook. It now expects total GAAP revenue between $240 million and $255 million for FY2025, with Organic Revenue Growth Rate guidance (non-GAAP) is set at 11–14% for FY2025. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) is forecast in the 21–23% range for FY2025. This implies that margins may contract from those achieved in the most recent quarter. No explicit earnings per share guidance was provided for the year.

For investors, the lag in new branch productivity following recent hiring and acquisitions is notable. Management also pointed to industry trends of moderating rate increases, which could influence incremental new premium and revenue. While the balance sheet remains strong and liquidity ample, Adjusted Free Cash Flow conversion decreased, driven by tax distributions to pre-IPO members. As new agent productivity ramps and integration of acquisitions continues, the company’s ability to sustain margin progress while holding expense growth in check will be important to monitor.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

