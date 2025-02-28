TWFG, Inc. Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Highlights

TWFG, Inc. reports strong preliminary revenue growth estimates for Q4 and full-year 2024, subject to finalization.

Quiver AI Summary

TWFG, Inc. has released preliminary unaudited financial highlights for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. The company projects fourth quarter revenue between $49 million and $51 million, representing a significant increase compared to the same period in 2023. For the full year 2024, TWFG anticipates total revenue of approximately $201 million to $203 million, and an 18% increase in total written premium, projected at about $1.5 billion. The company reports an expected organic revenue growth rate of between 14% and 15% for the full year. Full financial results will be published in mid-March, followed by a conference call to discuss the findings.

Potential Positives

Expects total fourth quarter revenue to be between $49 million and $51 million, representing a significant increase of 23.8% to 28.9% compared to Q4 2023.

Anticipates total full-year 2024 revenue to be between $201 million and $203 million, an increase of 16.5% to 18.2% compared to full-year 2023.

Expects total fourth quarter written premium to reach $361 million, indicating a 20% increase compared to Q4 2023.

Anticipates total full-year written premium of approximately $1.5 billion, an increase of 18% from full-year 2023.

Potential Negatives

The preliminary nature of financial estimates raises concerns about the accuracy of the reported data, potentially leading to greater volatility upon finalization.

The use of non-GAAP measures, such as Organic Revenue Growth, may lead to confusion among investors regarding the true performance of the company, as such metrics are not standardized and can vary significantly between companies.

The disclaimer about the forward-looking statements suggests significant risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results, indicating potential challenges ahead for the company.

FAQ

What are TWFG's preliminary revenue estimates for Q4 2024?

TWFG expects fourth quarter revenue to be between $49 million and $51 million, a growth of 23.8% to 28.9% year-over-year.

How much is the projected full-year revenue for 2024?

The anticipated full-year 2024 revenue for TWFG is between $201 million and $203 million, representing a 16.5% to 18.2% increase compared to 2023.

What is TWFG's expected written premium for Q4 2024?

TWFG expects the total written premium for the fourth quarter to reach $361 million, marking a 20% increase from Q4 2023.

When will TWFG announce its full earnings results?

The full fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results are expected to be released in mid-March, followed by a conference call.

What is the significance of Organic Revenue Growth at TWFG?

Organic Revenue Growth measures operating performance by excluding the impact of acquisitions, highlighting comparability across time periods.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TWFG Insider Trading Activity

$TWFG insiders have traded $TWFG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE E. BENES (General Counsel and Secretary) purchased 950 shares for an estimated $31,853

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release



THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWFG, Inc. (“TWFG”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: TWFG), a high-growth insurance distribution company, today announced preliminary unaudited financial highlights for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The following results are preliminary, unaudited estimates and are subject to change. The Company is currently finalizing its fourth quarter and year end 2024 results, and as a result, these preliminary estimates are based solely on information available to management as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results may differ from these estimates due to the completion of its closing procedures, final adjustments and developments that may arise or information that may become available between now and the time the Company’s financial results are finalized.







Preliminary highlighted results:









Expects total fourth quarter revenue to be between $49 million and $51 million, an increase of 23.8% and 28.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023



Expects total fourth quarter revenue to be between $49 million and $51 million, an increase of 23.8% and 28.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023



Anticipates total full-year 2024 revenue to be between $201 million and $203 million, an increase of 16.5% and 18.2% compared to full-year 2023



Anticipates total full-year 2024 revenue to be between $201 million and $203 million, an increase of 16.5% and 18.2% compared to full-year 2023



Expects total fourth quarter written premium to be $361 million, an increase of 20% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023



Expects total fourth quarter written premium to be $361 million, an increase of 20% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023



Anticipates total full-year written premium of approximately $1.5 billion, an increase of 18% compared to full-year 2023



Anticipates total full-year written premium of approximately $1.5 billion, an increase of 18% compared to full-year 2023



Anticipates fourth quarter Organic Revenue Growth Rate to be between of 20.2% and 20.8% and full-year 2024 Organic Revenue Growth Rate of between 14% and 15%









* Organic Revenue Growth Rate is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of Organic Revenue Growth Rate to total revenue growth rate, the most directly comparable financial measure, is outlined in the reconciliation table accompanying this release.









Conference Call and Full Earnings Release Date







TWFG expects to release its full fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results mid-March followed by a conference call and webcast to discuss these results. Details for the call will be provided in the forthcoming earnings release.







About TWFG







TWFG (NASDAQ: TWFG) is a leading independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States, representing hundreds of insurance carriers. The Company provides innovative insurance solutions through its network of agents, carriers, and technology-driven distribution models. For more information, visit





www.twfg.com





.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicator











Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Organic Revenue Growth included in this release is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and should not be considered a substitute for any GAAP measures, including revenue which we consider to be the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for revenues, net income, or other consolidated financial statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.









Organic Revenue Growth







.



Organic Revenue Growth is the change in Organic Revenue period-to-period, with prior period results adjusted to include revenues that were excluded in the prior period because the relevant acquired businesses had not reached the twelve-month-owned milestone but have reached the twelve-month owned milestone in the current period. We believe Organic Revenue Growth is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of acquisitions, which affects the comparability of results from period to period.





A reconciliation of our expected Organic Revenue and Organic Revenue Growth Rate to Total Revenue and Total Revenue Growth Rate, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, is as follows (in thousands):















Three Months Ended









December 31, 2024













Twelve Months Ended









December 31, 2024

















Low End













High End













Low End













High End











Total revenues





$





49,000













$





51,000













$





200,500













$





203,400













Acquisition adjustments



(1)











(100





)













(150





)













(3,650





)













(3,700





)









Contingent income









(2,700





)













(3,850





)













(6,400





)













(7,550





)









Fee income









(2,500





)













(3,000





)













(10,400





)













(10,900





)









Other income









(200





)













(300





)













(1,300





)













(1,400





)









Organic Revenue





$





43,500













$





43,700













$





178,750













$





179,850













Organic Revenue Growth



(2)







$





7,323













$





7,523













$





22,025













$





23,125













Total Revenue Growth Rate



(3)











23.8





%













28.9





%













16.5





%













18.2





%









Organic Revenue Growth Rate



(2)











20.2





%













20.8





%













14.1





%













14.8





%

















































































(1) Represents revenues generated from the acquired businesses during the first 12 months following an acquisition.









(2) Organic Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, used to calculate Organic Revenue Growth for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $36.2 million and $156.7 million, respectively, which is adjusted to reflect revenues from acquired businesses with over $0.5 million in annualized revenue that reached the twelve-month owned mark during the year ended December 31, 2024. Organic Revenue Growth Rate represents the period-to-period change in Organic Revenue divided by the total adjusted Organic Revenue in the prior period.









(3) Represents the period-to-period change in total revenues divided by the total revenues in the prior period.





















Key Performance Indicator













Total Written Premium







.



Total Written Premium represents, for any reported period, the total amount of current premium (net of cancellation) placed with insurance carriers. We utilize Total Written Premium as a key performance indicator when planning, monitoring, and evaluating our performance. We believe Total Written Premium is a useful metric because it is the underlying driver of the majority of our revenue.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These statements reflect management’s expectations based on currently available information and involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the finalization of the Company’s year-end financial results, economic conditions, and other risks detailed in the Company’s SEC filings. TWFG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







Investor Contact:







Gene Padgett, CAO





TWFG, Inc.





gene.padgett@twfg.com







Media Contact:







Alex Bunch





TWFG, Inc.





alex@twfg.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.