TWFG, Inc. Reports 16.6% Revenue Growth and Strong First Quarter Performance for 2025

May 13, 2025 — 05:50 pm EDT

TWFG, Inc. reports Q1 2025 revenues of $53.8 million, a 16.6% increase, with net income of $6.9 million.

TWFG, Inc. reported a strong performance in its first quarter ending March 31, 2025, with total revenues rising 16.6% year-over-year to $53.8 million, and total written premium increasing by 15.5% to $371 million. The company's net income was $6.9 million, up from $6.6 million a year ago, and adjusted EBITDA saw a significant increase of 35.3% to $12.2 million. The organic revenue growth rate stood at 14.3%, driven by new business production and agent productivity. The company also demonstrated solid liquidity with cash and cash equivalents of $196.4 million, and it has updated its full-year guidance, increasing expected organic revenue growth to 12%-16%. TWFG's CEO highlighted the success in executing their strategy, including the acquisition of new corporate locations and branch expansions.

Potential Positives

  • Total revenues increased 16.6% year-over-year to $53.8 million, indicating strong business growth.
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew by 35.3% year-over-year to $12.2 million, with an expanded Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.6%.
  • Organic Revenue Growth Rate of 14.3% reflects the efficiency and productivity of the company's growth strategies.
  • Cash flow from operating activities increased significantly to $15.6 million, providing strong liquidity for future growth initiatives.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income margin declined from 14.4% in the prior year to 12.7% in the current period.
  • Administrative expenses increased by 50.9% compared to the prior year, indicating rising operational costs.
  • Despite an increase in total written premium, the retention levels of renewal business dropped from 97% to 88% in insurance services, suggesting potential difficulties in maintaining existing clients.

FAQ

What were TWFG's total revenues for Q1 2025?

Total revenues for Q1 2025 increased by 16.6% to $53.8 million.

How much did total written premium increase in Q1 2025?

Total written premium for Q1 2025 increased by 15.5% to $371.0 million.

What is the organic revenue growth rate for Q1 2025?

The organic revenue growth rate for Q1 2025 was 14.3%.

What was TWFG's adjusted EBITDA for the quarter?

TWFG's adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 increased by 35.3% to $12.2 million.

Where can I find more information about TWFG's financial performance?

You can visit TWFG's investor relations website at investors.twfg.com for detailed information.

Full Release



THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

– Total Revenues increased


16.6%


for the quarter over the prior year period to


$53.8 million







– Total Written Premium increased


15.5%


for the quarter over the prior year period to


$371.0 million







– Organic Revenue Growth Rate* of


14.3%


for the quarter –




– Net income of

$6.9 million for the quarter






– Adjusted EBITDA* increased


35.3%


for the quarter over the prior year period to


$12.2 million






THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – TWFG, Inc. (“TWFG”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: TWFG), a high-growth insurance distribution company, today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.




First Quarter


2025


Highlights




  • Total revenues for the quarter increased 16.6% to $53.8 million, compared to $46.1 million in the prior year period


  • Commission income for the quarter increased 14.7% to $48.8 million, compared to $42.5 million in the prior year period


  • Net income for the quarter was $6.9 million, compared to $6.6 million in the prior year period, and net income margin for the quarter was 12.7%


  • Diluted Earnings Per Share for the quarter was $0.09 and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share* for the quarter was $0.16


  • Total Written Premium for the quarter increased 15.5% to $371.0 million, compared to $321.3 million in the prior year period


  • Organic Revenue Growth Rate* for the quarter was 14.3%


  • Adjusted Net Income* for the quarter increased 14.3% from the prior year period to $9.2 million, and Adjusted Net Income Margin* for the quarter was 17.1%


  • Adjusted EBITDA* for the quarter increased 35.3% over the prior year period to $12.2 million, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin* for the quarter was 22.6% compared to 19.5% in the prior year period




*Organic Revenue Growth Rate, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of Organic Revenue Growth Rate to total revenue growth rate, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA to net income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share to diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow to cash flow from operating activities, the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, are outlined in the reconciliation table accompanying this release.



Gordy Bunch, Founder, Chairman, and CEO said “Our strong first quarter performance reflects the continued execution of our strategy and strength of our business model. Total revenues grew 16.6% year-over-year, and Adjusted EBITDA increased by 35.3%, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin expansion grew to 22.6%. Organic Revenue Growth of 14.3% underscores the productivity of our agents and the enduring value we deliver to our carrier partners and clients.



Our recruiting momentum remains robust as we continue to expand our national footprint. During the quarter, we completed the acquisition of two new corporate locations, one in Ohio and one in Texas, expanded into New Hampshire, and added 17 branches across the U.S. The new locations are in line with our acquisition expectations for both revenue and EBITDA.



As a reminder to our shareholders, newly onboarded agents typically take two to three years to reach full productivity.”




First


Quarter


2025


Results



Total Written Premium for the first quarter of 2025 was $371.0 million, representing an increase of 15.5% compared to the prior year period. Total revenues were $53.8 million, an increase of 16.6% year-over-year.



Organic Revenue, a non-GAAP measure that excludes contingent income, non-policy fee income, and other income, was $49.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $41.6 million in the prior year period. Organic Revenue Growth Rate was 14.3%, driven by robust new business production, moderating retention levels, rate increases, and continued growth in new business activity within one of our managing general agency (MGA) programs.



Commission expense for the quarter totaled $31.8 million, an increase of 20.3% compared to $26.4 million in the prior year period. This increase reflects the continued growth of our business, partially offset by the one-time favorable adjustment in prior year period due to the branch conversions.



Salaries and employee benefits were $8.2 million, an increase of 31.1% compared to $6.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase includes $1.2 million of equity compensation expense and $0.7 million related to increased headcount and overall business growth.



Other administrative expenses were $4.7 million in the quarter, up 50.9% from the prior year period. The increase reflects investments to support business growth and the absorption of public company operating costs.



Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $6.9 million, compared to $6.6 million in the prior year period. Net income margin was 12.7%, compared to 14.4% a year ago. Adjusted Net Income was $9.2 million for the quarter, compared to $8.1 million in the same period last year. Adjusted Net Income Margin was 17.1%, versus 17.5% in the prior year period.



Adjusted EBITDA was $12.2 million for the first quarter, an increase of 35.3% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin expanded to 22.6%, compared to 19.5% in the first quarter of 2024.



Cash flow from operating activities was $15.6 million, up from $9.8 million in the prior year period. Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the quarter was $13.6 million, compared to $7.3 million in the same period a year ago.




Liquidity and Capital Resources



As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $196.4 million. We had full unused capacity on our revolving credit facility of $50.0 million as of March 31, 2025. The total outstanding term notes payable balance was $5.4 million as of March 31, 2025.




2025 Adjusted Outlook



Based on our strong first quarter results, the Company has updated its full-year 2025 guidance by raising the range of the outlook across all key metrics to reflect the improved visibility and confidence in the Company’s execution.




  • Organic Revenue Growth Rate*: Expected to be in the range of 12% to 16% (prior: 11% to 16%)


  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin*: Expected to be in the range of 20% to 22% (prior: 19% to 21%)


  • Total Revenues: Expected to be between $240 million and $255 million (prior: $235 million to $250 million)





The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting the timing of items that have not yet occurred, as well as quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation.



*For a definition of Organic Revenue Growth Rate and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.




Conference Call Information



TWFG will host a conference call and webcast tomorrow at 9:00 AM ET to discuss these results.



To access the call by phone, participants should

register at this link

, where they will be provided with the dial in details. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on TWFG’s investor relations website at

investors.twfg.com

. A webcast replay of the call will be available at

investors.twfg.com

for one year following the call.




About TWFG



TWFG (NASDAQ: TWFG) is a high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States and represents hundreds of insurance carriers that underwrite personal lines and commercial lines risks. For more information, please visit

twfg.com

.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “outlook,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those factors discussed under the captions entitled “Risk factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, any Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the other documents that the Company files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You should specifically consider the numerous risks outlined under “Risk factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.



Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators





Non-GAAP Financial Measures




Organic Revenue, Organic Revenue Growth, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Free Cash Flow included in this release are not measures of financial performance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and should not be considered substitutes for GAAP measures, including revenues (for Organic Revenue and Organic Revenue Growth), net income (for Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin), diluted earnings per share (Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share), and cash flow from operating activities (for Adjusted Free Cash Flow), which we consider to be the most directly comparable GAAP measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for revenues, net income, operating cash flow or other consolidated financial statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate any or all of these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.





Organic Revenue.


Since the first quarter of 2025, we have utilized the revised calculation methodology for Organic Revenue to include policy fee income as it is directly correlated to MGA commission income. Our legacy calculation methodology removed policy fee income from Organic Revenue. Organic Revenue is total revenue (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) for the relevant period, excluding contingent income, non-policy fee income, other income and those revenues generated from acquired businesses with over $0.5 million in annualized revenue that have not reached the twelve-month owned mark.





Organic Revenue Growth.


Organic Revenue Growth is the change in Organic Revenue period-to-period, with prior period results adjusted to include revenues that were excluded in the prior period because the relevant acquired businesses had not reached the twelve-month-owned milestone but have reached the twelve-month owned milestone in the current period. We believe Organic Revenue Growth is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of acquisitions, which affects the comparability of results from period to period.





Adjusted Net Income.


Adjusted Net Income is a supplemental measure of our performance and is defined as net income (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before amortization, non-recurring or non-operating income and expenses, including equity-based compensation, adjusted to assume a single class of stock (Class A) and assuming noncontrolling interests do not exist. We believe Adjusted Net Income is a useful measure because it adjusts for the after-tax impact of significant one-time, non-recurring items and eliminates the impact of any transactions that do not directly affect what management considers to be our ongoing operating performance in the period. These adjustments generally eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.



We are subject to U.S. federal income taxes, in addition to state, and local taxes, with respect to our allocable share of any net taxable income of TWFG Holding Company, LLC. Adjusted Net Income pre-IPO did not reflect adjustments for income taxes since TWFG Holding Company, LLC is a limited liability company and is classified as a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Post-IPO, the calculation incorporates the impact of federal and state statutory tax rates on 100% of our adjusted pre-tax income as if the Company owned 100% of TWFG Holding Company, LLC.





Adjusted Net Income Margin.


Adjusted Net Income Margin is Adjusted Net Income divided by total revenues. We believe that Adjusted Net Income Margin is a useful measurement of operating profitability for the same reasons we find Adjusted Net Income useful and also because it provides a period-to-period comparison of our after-tax operating performance.





Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share.


Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted shares outstanding after adjusting for the effect of (i) the exchange of 100% of the outstanding Class B common stock of the Company (the “Class B Common Stock”) and Class C common stock of the Company (the “Class C Common Stock”) (together with the related limited liability units in TWFG Holding Company, LLC (the “LLC Units”)) into shares of Class A common stock of the Company (“Class A Common Stock”) and (ii) the vesting of 100% of the unvested equity awards and exchange into shares of Class A Common Stock. This measure does not deduct earnings related to the noncontrolling interests in TWFG Holding Company, LLC for the period prior to July 19, 2024, when we did not own 100% of the business. The most directly comparable GAAP financial metric is diluted earnings per share. We believe Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance and efficiency because this measure is widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such measure, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon acquisition activity and capital structure. This measure also eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate to core business performance, among other factors.





Adjusted EBITDA.


Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance and is defined as EBITDA adjusted to reflect items such as equity-based compensation, interest income, other non-operating and certain nonrecurring items. EBITDA is defined as net income (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it adjusts for significant one-time, non-recurring items and eliminates the ongoing accounting effects of certain capital spending and acquisitions, such as depreciation and amortization, that do not directly affect what management considers to be our ongoing operating performance in the period. These adjustments eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Our measure of Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the methods of calculation.





Adjusted EBITDA Margin.


Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a useful measurement of operating profitability for the same reasons we find Adjusted EBITDA useful and also because it provides a period-to-period comparison of our operating performance.





Adjusted Free Cash Flow.


Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted Free Cash Flow as cash flow from operating activities (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) less cash payments for tax distributions, purchases of property and equipment and acquisition-related costs. We believe Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a useful measure of operating performance because it represents the cash flow from the business that is within our discretion to direct to activities including investments, debt repayment, and returning capital to stockholders.



The reconciliation of the above non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measure is outlined in the reconciliation table accompanying this release.





Key Performance Indicators






Total Written Premium.


Total Written Premium represents, for any reported period, the total amount of current premium (net of cancellation) placed with insurance carriers. We utilize Total Written Premium as a key performance indicator when planning, monitoring, and evaluating our performance. We believe Total Written Premium is a useful metric because it is the underlying driver of the majority of our revenue.




Contacts



Investor Contact:


Gene Padgett, CAO for TWFG


Email:

gene.padgett@twfg.com



PR Contact:


Alex Bunch, CMO for TWFG


Email:

alex@twfg.com






Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income


(Unaudited)




(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three Months Ended




March 31,





2025




2024


Revenues




Commission income

(1)

$
48,785


$
42,545

Contingent income


1,663



1,076

Fee income

(2)


3,011



2,232

Other income


364



290


Total revenues


53,823



46,143


Expenses




Commission expense


31,814



26,443

Salaries and employee benefits


8,196



6,254

Other administrative expenses

(3)


4,724



3,130

Depreciation and amortization


3,359



3,013


Total operating expenses


48,093



38,840


Operating income


5,730



7,303

Interest expense


83



842

Interest income


1,863



170

Other non-operating expense


1



2

Income before tax


7,509



6,629

Income tax expense


656







Net income


6,853



6,629

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests


5,515



6,629


Net income attributable to TWFG, Inc.


1,338












Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:




Basic


14,889,739



Diluted


15,055,553




Earnings per share:




Basic

$
0.09



Diluted

$
0.09










(1) Commission income – related party of $3,135 and $1,109 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively




(2) Fee income – related party of $834 and $354 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively




(3) Other administrative expenses – related party of $770 and $401 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively



The following table presents the disaggregation of our revenues by offerings

(in thousands):


Three Months Ended March 31,





2025




2024

Insurance Services




Agency-in-a-Box

$
35,996


$
31,729

Corporate Branches


8,223



7,276

Total Insurance Services


44,219



39,005

TWFG MGA


9,195



6,794

Other


409



344


Total revenues

$
53,823


$
46,143









The following table presents the disaggregation of our commission income by offerings

(in thousands):


Three Months Ended March 31,





2025




2024

Insurance Services




Agency-in-a-Box

$
33,358


$
29,900

Corporate Branches


8,214



7,250

Total Insurance Services


41,572



37,150

TWFG MGA


7,213



5,395


Total commission income

$
48,785


$
42,545









The following table presents the disaggregation of our fee income by major sources

(in thousands)

:


Three Months Ended March 31,





2025




2024

Policy fees

$
1,051


$
513

Branch fees


1,256



1,131

License fees


608



515

TPA fees


96



73


Total fee income

$
3,011


$
2,232









The following table presents the disaggregation of our commission expense by offerings

(in thousands):


Three Months Ended March 31,





2025




2024

Insurance Services




Agency-in-a-Box

$
25,954



22,028

Corporate Branches


1,105



862

Total Insurance Services


27,059



22,890

TWFG MGA


4,726



3,535

Other


29



18


Total commission expense

$
31,814


$
26,443










Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


(Unaudited)




(Amounts in thousands, except share/unit data)


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


Assets





Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$
196,424


$
195,772

Restricted cash


11,853



9,551

Commissions receivable, net


23,575



27,067

Accounts receivable


8,053



7,839

Other current assets, net


1,500



1,619

Total current assets


241,405



241,848


Non-current assets




Intangible assets, net


80,919



72,978

Property and equipment, net


3,364



3,499

Lease right-of-use assets, net


4,307



4,493

Other non-current assets


535



610

Total assets

$
330,530


$
323,428







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities




Commissions payable

$
16,303


$
13,848

Carrier liabilities


14,710



12,392

Operating lease liabilities, current


1,124



1,013

Short-term bank debt


1,927



1,912

Deferred acquisition payable, current


1,956



601

Other current liabilities


6,842



9,851

Total current liabilities


42,862



39,617


Non-current liabilities




Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion


3,119



3,372

Long-term bank debt


3,519



4,007

Deferred acquisition payable, non-current


973



1,122

Other non-current liabilities







24

Total liabilities


50,473



48,142

Commitment and contingencies (see Note 14)





Stockholders'/Members' Equity




Class A common stock ($0.01 par value per share - 300,000,000 authorized, 14,904,083 and 14,811,874 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively )


149



148

Class B common stock ($0.00001 par value per share - 100,000,000 authorized, 7,277,651 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)










Class C common stock ($0.00001 par value per share - 100,000,000 authorized, 33,893,810 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)










Additional paid-in capital


58,374



58,365

Retained earnings


16,626



15,288

Accumulated other comprehensive income


65



83

Total stockholders' equity attributable to TWFG, Inc.


75,214



73,884

Noncontrolling interests


204,843



201,402

Total stockholders' equity


280,057



275,286

Total liabilities and equity

$
330,530


$
323,428










Non-GAAP Financial Measures



A reconciliation of Organic Revenue and Organic Revenue Growth Rate to Total Revenue and Total Revenue Growth Rate, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, is as follows (

in thousands

):














































































































































Revised Calculation Methodology Applied to Current Period




Three Months Ended




March 31,





2025




2024

Total revenues

$
53,823


$
46,143

Acquisition adjustments

(1)


(610
)


(1,467
)

Contingent income


(1,663
)


(1,076
)

Fee income


(3,011
)


(2,232
)

Policy fee income


1,051



513

Other income


(364
)


(290
)

Organic Revenue

$
49,226


$
41,591

Organic Revenue Growth

(2)

$
6,169


$
4,780

Total Revenue Growth Rate

(3)


16.6
%


15.8
%

Organic Revenue Growth Rate

(2)


14.3
%


13.0
%








(1) Represents revenues generated from the acquired businesses during the first 12 months following an acquisition.




(2) Revised Organic Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, used to calculate Organic Revenue Growth for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, was $43.1 million and $36.8 million, respectively, which is adjusted to reflect revenues from acquired businesses with over $0.5 million in annualized revenue that reached the twelve-month owned mark during the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Organic Revenue Growth Rate represents the period-to-period change in Organic Revenue divided by the total adjusted Organic Revenue in the prior period.




(3) Represents the period-to-period change in total revenues divided by the total revenues in the prior period.





































































































































Legacy Calculation Methodology Applied to Current Period




Three Months Ended




March 31,





2025




2024

Total revenues

$
53,823


$
46,143

Acquisition adjustments

(1)


(610
)


(1,467
)

Contingent income


(1,663
)


(1,076
)

Fee income


(3,011
)


(2,232
)

Other income


(364
)


(290
)

Organic Revenue

$
48,175


$
41,078

Organic Revenue Growth

(2)

$
5,630


$
4,822

Total Revenue Growth Rate

(3)


16.6
%


15.8
%

Organic Revenue Growth Rate

(2)


13.2
%


13.3
%








(1) Represents revenues generated from the acquired businesses during the first 12 months following an acquisition.




(2) Organic Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, used to calculate Organic Revenue Growth for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, was $42.5 million and $36.3 million, respectively, which is adjusted to reflect revenues from acquired businesses with over $0.5 million in annualized revenue that reached the twelve-month owned mark during the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Organic Revenue Growth Rate represents the period-to-period change in Organic Revenue divided by the total adjusted Organic Revenue in the prior period.




(3) Represents the period-to-period change in total revenues divided by the total revenues in the prior period.





A reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Margin to Net income and Net income Margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, for each of the periods indicated is as follows (

in thousands

):




































































































































































Revised Calculation Methodology Applied to Current Period




Three Months Ended




March 31,





2025




2024

Total revenues

$
53,823


$
46,143

Net income

$
6,853


$
6,629

Income tax expense


656






Acquisition-related expenses


33






Equity-based compensation


1,204






Other non-recurring items

(1)







(1,477
)

Amortization expense


3,210



2,917

Adjusted income before income taxes


11,956



8,069

Adjusted income tax expense

(2)


(2,736
)





Adjusted Net Income

$
9,220


$
8,069

Net Income Margin


12.7
%


14.4
%

Adjusted Net Income Margin


17.1
%


17.5
%

































































































































































Legacy Calculation Methodology Applied to Current Period




Three Months Ended




March 31,





2025




2024

Total revenues

$
53,823


$
46,143

Net income

$
6,853


$
6,629

Income tax expense


656






Acquisition-related expenses


33






Equity-based compensation


1,204






Other non-recurring items

(1)







(1,477
)

Adjusted income before income taxes

$
8,746


$
5,152

Adjusted income tax expense

(2)


(2,001
)





Adjusted Net Income

$
6,745


$
5,152

Net Income Margin


12.7
%


14.4
%

Adjusted Net Income Margin


12.5
%


11.2
%








(1) Represents a one-time adjustment reducing commission expense, which resulted from the branch conversions. In January 2024, nine of our Branches converted to Corporate Branches. Upon conversion, agents of the newly converted Corporate Branches became employees and received salaries, employee benefits, and bonuses for services rendered instead of commissions. As a result, we released a portion of the unpaid commissions related to the converted branches that we no longer are required to settle.




(2) Post-IPO, we are subject to United States federal income taxes, in addition to state, local, and foreign taxes, with respect to our allocable share of any net taxable income of TWFG Holding Company, LLC. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the calculation of adjusted income tax expense is based on a federal statutory rate of 21% and a blended state income tax rate of 1.88% on 100% of our adjusted income before income taxes as if we owned 100% of the TWFG Holding Company, LLC.



A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to Net income and Net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, for each of the periods indicated is as follows (

in thousands

):


Three Months Ended




March 31,





2025




2024

Total revenues

$
53,823


$
46,143

Net income

$
6,853


$
6,629

Interest expense


83



842

Interest income


(1,863
)


(170
)

Depreciation and amortization


3,359



3,013

Income tax expense


656






EBITDA


9,088



10,314

Acquisition-related expenses


33






Equity-based compensation


1,204






Interest income


1,863



170

Other non-recurring items

(1)







(1,477
)

Adjusted EBITDA

$
12,188


$
9,007

Net Income Margin


12.7
%


14.4
%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin


22.6
%


19.5
%








(1) Represents a one-time adjustment reducing commission expense, which resulted from the branch conversions. In January 2024, nine of our Branches converted to Corporate Branches. Upon conversion, agents of the newly converted Corporate Branches became employees and received salaries, employee benefits, and bonuses for services rendered instead of commissions. As a result, we released a portion of the unpaid commissions related to the converted branches that we no longer are required to settle.



A reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow to Cash Flow from Operating Activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for each of the periods indicated is as follows (

in thousands

):


Three Months Ended




March 31,





2025




2024

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

$
15,645


$
9,754

Purchase of property and equipment


(15
)


(8
)

Tax distribution to members

(1)


(2,024
)


(2,420
)

Acquisition-related expenses


33






Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$
13,639


$
7,326








(1) Tax distributions to members represents the amount distributed to the members of TWFG Holding Company, LLC in respect of their income tax liability related to the net income of TWFG Holding Company, LLC allocated to its members.



A reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share to diluted earnings per share, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is as follows:


Three Months Ended March 31,





2025


Earnings per share of common stock – diluted

$
0.09

Plus: Impact of all LLC Units exchanged for Class A Common Stock

(1)


0.03

Plus: Adjustments to Adjusted net income

(2)


0.04


Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

$
0.16




Weighted average common stock outstanding – diluted


15,055,553

Plus: Impact of all LLC Units exchanged for Class A Common Stock

(1)


41,171,461


Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share diluted share count


56,227,014






(1) For comparability purposes, this calculation incorporates the net income that would be distributable if all shares of Class B Common Stock and Class C Common Stock, together with the related LLC Units, were exchanged for shares of Class A Common Stock. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, this includes $5.5 million of net income on 56,227,014 weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, 41,260,844 weighted average outstanding Class B Common Stock and Class C Common Stock were considered dilutive and included in the 56,227,014 weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted within diluted earnings per share calculation.




(2) Adjustments to Adjusted Net Income are described in the footnotes of the reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income in “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Margin”, which represent the difference between Net Income of $6.9 million and Adjusted Net Income of $9.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share include adjustments of $2.4 million to Adjusted Net Income on 56,227,014 weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted for the period presented.




Key Performance Indicators



The following presents the disaggregation of Total Written Premium by offerings, business mix and line of business (

in thousands

):


Three Months Ended March 31,





2025




2024




Amount


% of Total


Amount


% of Total


Offerings:








Insurance Services








Agency-in-a-Box

$
249,475


68
%

$
218,936


68
%

Corporate Branches


68,098


18



57,884


18

Total Insurance Services


317,573


86



276,820


86

TWFG MGA


53,389


14



44,446


14

Total written premium

$
370,962


100
%

$
321,266


100
%











Business Mix:








Insurance Services








Renewal business

$
244,845


66
%


214,477


67
%

New business


72,728


20



62,343


19

Total Insurance Services


317,573


86



276,820


86










TWFG MGA








Renewal business


36,375


9



35,464


11

New business


17,014


5



8,982


3

Total TWFG MGA


53,389


14



44,446


14

Total written premium

$
370,962


100
%

$
321,266


100
%











Written Premium Retention:








Insurance Services



88
%



97
%

TWFG MGA



82




81

Consolidated



88




94











Line of Business:








Personal lines

$
298,289


80
%

$
254,864


79
%

Commercial lines


72,673


20



66,402


21

Total written premium

$
370,962


100
%

$
321,266


100
%














This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

TWFG

