TWFG, Inc. Expands Operations with Acquisition of Two Agencies and Appointment of New Vice President of Retail Operations

TWFG, Inc. announces the acquisition of two insurance agencies and the hiring of Denise Davis as Vice President of Retail Operations.

TWFG, Inc., a growing insurance distribution company, announced the acquisition of two agencies as well as the appointment of Denise Davis as Vice President of Retail Operations. Denise Davis Insurance in Tomball, Texas, transitioned to a TWFG Corporate Branch on April 1, 2025, after nearly 23 years as an independent branch. This role will leverage Denise's expertise to enhance efficiency across TWFG's network of over 500 locations in 33 states. The second acquisition, Paul Mears Insurance Group, Inc., based in North Carolina, joined on May 1, 2025, adding nine locations within the state. The agency, established in 1989, will continue to be led by its current management team focused on expansion. TWFG is a prominent independent distribution platform for insurance in the U.S.

Potential Positives

The acquisition of two agencies expands TWFG's presence in Texas and North Carolina, increasing their total insurance locations in North Carolina to nine.

The hiring of Denise Davis as Vice President of Retail Operations enhances leadership with her industry expertise and technological knowledge, which is expected to improve operational efficiency across TWFG's network.

This strategic growth through acquisitions and leadership additions positions TWFG for further expansion and strengthens its competitive edge in the insurance distribution market.

Potential Negatives

The acquisition of new agencies may indicate TWFG is feeling competitive pressure to grow its market presence, which could reflect underlying challenges in existing operations or market conditions.

The transition of Denise Davis from an independent branch to a corporate role may raise concerns about the impact on local operations and the employee dynamics at the newly acquired agencies.

The integration of new agencies and leadership changes might present operational challenges and distractions that could affect overall company performance in the short term.

FAQ

What recent acquisitions did TWFG announce?

TWFG announced the acquisition of two agencies, one in Texas and one in North Carolina, enhancing its operational reach.

Who was appointed Vice President of Retail Operations at TWFG?

Denise Davis was appointed Vice President of Retail Operations, bringing extensive industry experience to the company.

How many locations does TWFG have after the recent acquisitions?

TWFG now operates over 500 locations across 33 states following the recent acquisitions.

What is the significance of Denise Davis's new role?

Denise's role aims to enhance scale and efficiency within TWFG's operations across its many locations.

When did Paul Mears Insurance Group join TWFG?

Paul Mears Insurance Group joined TWFG on May 1, 2025, expanding its presence in North Carolina.

$TWFG Insider Trading Activity

$TWFG insiders have traded $TWFG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE E. BENES (General Counsel and Secretary) purchased 950 shares for an estimated $31,853

$TWFG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TWFG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/04/2025

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWFG, Inc. (“TWFG”, the “Company”), a high-growth insurance distribution company, announced today the acquisition of two agencies, one in Texas and one in North Carolina, and the hiring of Denise Davis as Vice President of Retail Operations.





Denise Davis Insurance, located in Tomball, Texas, converted to a TWFG Corporate Branch on April 1, 2025, after nearly 23 years as an independent TWFG Branch. This move allows Denise to take on the role of Vice President of Retail Operations at TWFG, where her industry and technological process expertise will bring scale and efficiency to our over 500 locations in 33 states.





Paul Mears Insurance Group, Inc. joined TWFG on May 1, 2025. The agency has 16 employees in three locations in Valdese, North Wilkesboro, and Morgantown, North Carolina, expanding the number of TWFG Insurance locations in the state to nine. The agency has been serving customers since 1989. Paul Mears, Kelly Bowers-Messenheimer and Adam Mears will continue to lead the agency and focus on growth.







About TWFG







TWFG (NASDAQ: TWFG) is a leading independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States, representing hundreds of insurance carriers. The Company provides innovative insurance solutions through its network of agents, carriers, and technology-driven distribution models. For more information, visit



www.twfg.com



.





For more information, please contact:







Investor Contact:









Gene Padgett







TWFG, Inc. - Chief Accounting Officer





Email:



gene.padgett@twfg.com









PR Contact:









Alex Bunch







TWFG, Inc. – Chief Marketing Officer





E-mail:



alex@twfg.com





