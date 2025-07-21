TWFG, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Details

TWFG, Inc. will release its Q2 2025 financial results on August 12, followed by a conference call on August 13.

Quiver AI Summary

TWFG, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 12, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results will take place the next morning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, with access available via phone registration or through a live webcast on the company's Investor Relations website. Participants are encouraged to register in advance, and a replay will be available after the call. TWFG is recognized as a leading independent insurance distribution platform, committed to providing personalized insurance solutions throughout the U.S.

Potential Positives

Announcement of financial results for the second quarter shows transparency and commitment to stakeholder communication.

Scheduling a conference call to discuss financial results indicates a proactive approach to engaging with investors and analysts.

The availability of a live webcast and a replay option demonstrates accessibility and reinforces the company's investor relations strategy.

TWFG's description as a leading independent insurance distribution platform highlights its market position and credibility in the industry.

Potential Negatives

Failure to disclose financial performance details may raise concerns among investors about the company's transparency and financial health leading up to the earnings release.



The scheduling of the conference call for the day following the earnings release could indicate a lack of confidence in the upcoming financial results.



Limited information in the press release may leave investors seeking more substantial data on the company’s performance and strategic direction.

FAQ

When will TWFG announce its second quarter financial results?

TWFG will announce its financial results for the second quarter on August 12, 2025, after market close.

What time is the TWFG conference call scheduled?

The TWFG conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

How can I access the TWFG financial results conference call?

Participants can register via a provided link to receive dial-in details for the conference call.

Will there be a webcast of the TWFG conference call?

Yes, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on TWFG's Investor Relations website.

How long will the TWFG conference call replay be available?

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website for a limited time after the call.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TWFG Analyst Ratings

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $TWFG Data Alerts

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TWFG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TWFG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TWFG forecast page.

$TWFG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TWFG recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TWFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $42.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $34.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Pablo Singzon from JP Morgan set a target price of $34.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Tommy McJoynt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $32.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $32.0 on 03/04/2025

Full Release



THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWFG), a leading independent insurance distribution platform, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.





The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results the following morning, Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).





TO ACCESS THE CALL BY PHONE, PARTICIPANTS CAN







REGISTER AT THIS LINK







WHERE THEY WILL BE PROVIDED WITH THE DIAL IN DETAILS.





A live webcast of the call will be available on TWFG’s Investor Relations website at





investors.twfg.com





. Interested parties are encouraged to register and access the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.





A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website for a limited time following the call.





About TWFG





TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWFG) is a leading insurance distribution platform providing innovative and personalized insurance solutions to individuals and businesses across the United States. Founded with a commitment to service, professionalism, and entrepreneurial spirit, TWFG empowers its extensive network of agents to deliver client-focused insurance options across a broad array of personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit



www.twfg.com



.





Investor Contact:





Gene Padgett





TWFG, Inc. - Chief Accounting Officer





Email:





gene.padgett@twfg.com









PR Contact:





Alex Bunch





TWFG, Inc. – CMO





E-mail:





alex@twfg.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.