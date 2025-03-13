TWFG, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Schedule

TWFG, Inc. will release its Q4 and full-year 2024 results on March 19, 2025, with a conference call on March 20.

TWFG, Inc. announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on March 19, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for March 20, 2025, at 9:00 AM Central Time, which will be accessible via phone and through a live webcast on the company's Investor Relations website. A replay of the call will also be available for a limited time after the event. TWFG, a prominent independent insurance distribution platform in the U.S., offers a variety of innovative insurance solutions through its extensive network of agents and carriers.

Potential Positives

TWFG will be announcing its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results, which could provide new insights into the company's performance and growth trajectory.

The scheduled conference call and live webcast allow investors and analysts to engage directly with the company's leadership, promoting transparency and open communication.

The event will be accessible through both phone and a live webcast, offering flexibility for participants and potentially increasing engagement with stakeholders.

TWFG's position as a leading independent insurance distribution platform suggests a strong market presence, which could attract investor interest during the financial results announcement.

Potential Negatives

$TWFG Insider Trading Activity

$TWFG insiders have traded $TWFG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE E. BENES (General Counsel and Secretary) purchased 950 shares for an estimated $31,853

Full Release



THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWFG), a leading independent insurance distribution platform, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, after the market closes.





TWFG will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its results on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 9:00 AM Central Time (10:00 AM Eastern Time).





Conference Call & Webcast Details







Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025



Time: 9:00 AM Central Time (10:00 AM Eastern Time)



To access the call by phone, participants can





register at this link





where they will be provided with the dial in details.







A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of TWFG’s website at



investors.twfg.com



. A replay of the call will be available for a limited time following the event.





About TWFG





TWFG is a leading independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States, representing hundreds of insurance carriers. The Company provides innovative insurance solutions through its network of agents, carriers, and technology-driven distribution models. For more information, visit



www.twfg.com



.





For more information, please contact:





Investor Contact:





Gene Padgett





TWFG, Inc. - Chief Accounting Officer





Email:



gene.padgett@twfg.com







PR Contact:





Alex Bunch





TWFG, Inc. – CMO





E-mail:



alex@twfg.com





