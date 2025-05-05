TWFG, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 13, 2025

TWFG, Inc. will release Q1 financial results on May 13, 2025, followed by a conference call on May 14.

TWFG, Inc. announced that it will release its first quarter financial results for 2025 on May 13, after market close, and will hold a conference call on May 14 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss these results. Participants can register for the call online, and it will also be available via a live webcast on the company's Investor Relations site. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for a limited time afterward. TWFG is recognized as a prominent insurance distribution platform providing personalized insurance solutions throughout the U.S.

Potential Positives

TWFG, Inc. will be releasing its first quarter financial results on May 13, 2025, providing transparency and keeping investors informed about the company's performance.



The scheduled conference call on May 14, 2025, allows direct engagement with stakeholders and analysts, promoting open communication and further investor confidence.



The availability of a live webcast and a replay on the Investor Relations website enhances accessibility for investors, demonstrating a commitment to keeping stakeholders updated.



TWFG reinforces its position as a leading insurance distribution platform by emphasizing its commitment to service, professionalism, and personalized solutions in the press release.

Potential Negatives

Failure to disclose specific financial metrics or performance indicators in the upcoming financial results announcement may lead to uncertainty among investors.



The conference call's timing may conflict with other key events in the market, potentially reducing investor participation and engagement.



Providing only a limited time for replay of the financial results webcast could hinder access for interested investors who cannot attend the live event.

FAQ

When will TWFG release its financial results for Q1 2025?

TWFG will release its financial results on May 13, 2025, after the market closes.

What time is the TWFG conference call?

The conference call will be held on May 14, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

How can I access the conference call for TWFG's financial results?

Participants can register at the provided link to receive dial-in details for the call.

Is there a live webcast for the TWFG financial results call?

Yes, a live webcast will be available on TWFG’s Investor Relations website.

Where can I find more information about TWFG?

Additional information about TWFG can be found on their official website at www.twfg.com.

$TWFG Insider Trading Activity

$TWFG insiders have traded $TWFG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE E. BENES (General Counsel and Secretary) purchased 950 shares for an estimated $31,853

$TWFG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TWFG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/04/2025

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWFG), a leading independent insurance distribution platform, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the market closes on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.





The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results the following morning, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time).





TO ACCESS THE CALL BY PHONE, PARTICIPANTS CAN





REGISTER AT THIS LINK





WHERE THEY WILL BE PROVIDED WITH THE DIAL IN DETAILS.





A live webcast of the call will be available on TWFG's Investor Relations website at investors.twfg.com



investor





s





.





t





wfg.com



. Interested parties are encouraged to register and access the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.





A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website for a limited time following the call.





About TWFG





TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWFG) is a leading insurance distribution platform providing innovative and personalized insurance solutions to individuals and businesses across the United States. Founded with a commitment to service, professionalism, and entrepreneurial spirit, TWFG empowers its extensive network of agents to deliver client-focused insurance options across a broad array of personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit www.twfg.com.





www.t





w





fg.com





.





Investor Contact:





Gene Padgett





TWFG, Inc. - Chief Accounting Officer





Email:





gene.padgett@twfg.com









PR Contact:





Alex Bunch





TWFG, Inc. – CMO





E-mail:





alex@twfg.com







