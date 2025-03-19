TWFG Earnings Results: $TWFG Reports Quarterly Earnings

TWFG ($TWFG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.19 per share, beating estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $51,740,000, beating estimates of $50,192,496 by $1,547,504.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TWFG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

TWFG Insider Trading Activity

TWFG insiders have traded $TWFG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE E. BENES (General Counsel and Secretary) purchased 950 shares for an estimated $31,853

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TWFG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TWFG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for TWFG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TWFG forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.