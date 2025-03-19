TWFG Earnings Results: $TWFG Reports Quarterly Earnings

TWFG ($TWFG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.19 per share, beating estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $51,740,000, beating estimates of $50,192,496 by $1,547,504.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TWFG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
TWFG Insider Trading Activity
TWFG insiders have traded $TWFG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JULIE E. BENES (General Counsel and Secretary) purchased 950 shares for an estimated $31,853
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
TWFG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TWFG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/04/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for TWFG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TWFG forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.